Sheffield based electronic music project Indelible Scars returns with all new single ‘Can You Be Sure (Cruel To Be Kind Mix)’

Out now is the brand new single by the Sheffield based electronic music project Indelible Scars. “Can You Be Sure (Cruel To Be Kind Mix)” features Paul Adams of Seven Words as he wrote the lyrics but the vocalist on this track is Neil Houldridge, man behind the Indelible Scars project (and founder of Hand Held Halo Productions).

Hand Held Halo Productions is a small UK based Indie Electronic Label who has released music over the last couple of decades by artists such as Seven Words, Gebrauche-Musik, Invisible College, Seratonal and more recently Indelible Scars.

Indelible Scars most recent release was 2019’s 3-track EP entitled “Machines of Loving Grace” which included another track co-written with Paul Adams of Sevens Words called “Nothing Lasts Forever” with Paul Adams as a guest vocalist.

You can check the video and Spotify link of the new single right below.