Southern Arizona subgoth act ΣΕΘ (SET) back with 3rd album ‘Spooks, Specters & Ghosts’

From Southern Arizona comes ΣΕΘ (SET), a project that mixes industrial, pop noir, witch house and future bass into a subgoth sound. Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment / El Cuco Recordings is the project’s third album “Spooks, Specters & Ghosts”.

You can expect the project to be performing throughout the year in support of new releases. Behind the Sahuarita based act we find Francisco Mendez who has been active with ΣΕΘ (SET) since 2018 debuting with the single “The Curse”. Since then 3 albums followed next to a string of singles, namely “Themes For Impure Thoughts” (2019), “Where Dreams Come To Pause…” (2020) and now “Spooks, Specters & Ghosts”.

The release can be ordered via Bandcamp, you cal already check it out below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/spooks-specters-ghosts">Spooks, Specters & Ghosts by ΣΕΘ (SET)</a>