Soman – Vision (Album – Trisol)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Industrial, Techno-Body.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Vision” is the sixth full length album by Kolja Trelle aka Soman. It also is his third album released by Trisol.

Content: Soman sounds like he is digging a bit deeper in the world of Techno and Rave. The production remains however connected with dark- and raw sound treatments with spoken samplings on top. The leads have a transcendental effect while a few passages are arranged by heavier, Industrial, sound treatments.

+ + + : Soman is a pure challenge and especially being signed to a label like Trisol. You don’t exactly expect Techno-driven vibes released on Trisol, but on the other side it also reveals the wider sonic horizon of the German label. And Soman is not just dealing with ‘cheap Techno’ but is a true genius when it comes to infuse his sound with darker, rawer, and Industrial sound treatments. “Turning Things Off” might appeal to fans of Komor Kommando. I also have to mention “Now Listen” for its phenomenal Trance lead. Both debut tracks are also worthy of examination.

– – – : Some passages are just a little too Techno driven, but on the other side it also stands for the ‘no compromising’ attitude of Soman.

Conclusion: Dark-Techno music for Industrial club souls.

Best songs: “Turning Things Off”, “Now Listen”, “Generation”, “Vision”, “Now Listen”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/SOMAN.Musik

Label: www.trisol.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Trisol-Music-Group/104166526285471