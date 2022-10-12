Solitary Experiments return with 3rd single ‘The Great Unknown’ featuring Elena Alice Fossi (Kirlian Camera / Spectra*Paris)

Coming up is the third single of the upcoming album "Transcendent" by the future pop…

Solitary Experiments have launched new single & video'Wonderland'

Coming up is the third single of the upcoming album “Transcendent” by the future pop act Solitary Experiments. “The Great Unknown” features Elena Alice Fossi, the Italian singer of Kirlian Camera / Spectra*Paris.

Regarding the upcoming album “Transcendent”, for the first time in the almost 30-year band history, frontman Dennis Schober welcomes guest singers for a Solitary Experiments album.

On the band’s 8th album Dennis Schober invited Kirlian Camera singer Elena Alice Fossil and Dirk Ivens. On the bonus disc we find four new songs with four guests (In Strict Confidence’s Nina De Lianin, Vanguard’s Patrik Hansson, Me the Tiger’s Gabriella Åström and Beyond Obsession’s Nils Upahl). It also holds 5 additional remixes of album tracks plus 3 more remixes of earlier tracks.

Also to be released is deluxe set holding and exclusive bonus CD with further collaborations. We checked the tracklist and found the following guys singers: Helix, Julia Beyer, Adam is a Girl, Schmoun, Omnimar, Foretaste and Distorted Reality.

The new album will be out on October 28th.


