Solitary Experiments have launched new single & video ‘Wonderland’

Out now is the brand new single and video for the Berlin based dark electro act Solitary Experiments. “Wonderland” is the second single for their upcoming album. You can wtach the video below.

Frontman Dennis Schober explains: “The second single is also quite a hit candidate and was of course deliberately chosen. The hookline at the beginning captures you immediately. The song takes you into another world in which dreams and reality merge. If you listen closely, you might even discover the backing voice of Arc Morten, the frontman of Cyto, in the chorus. This is just the beginning of some surprises to come.”

Watch “Wonderland” below.