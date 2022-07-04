a-ha drops new single ‘I’m In’ on 8 July

The first single from a-ha’s new album “True North” is “I’m In”, and will be out this Friday 8 July together with a video. It is the first taster for their forthcoming album to be released on 21 October 2022, their first collection of new songs since 2015’s “Cast In Steel” and their 11th studio album so far. “True North” will hold 12 tracks – six written by Magne Furuholmen, six by Pål Waaktaar-Savoy.

While “True North” is a new album, it is also a film capturing a-ha recording the songs during November 2021 in Bodø, the Norwegian city located 90km above the Arctic Circle. “First, we had the idea to record a studio session live,” says Pål. “Then, to film a studio session. That grew into more of a production with the Norwegian orchestra, the Arctic Philharmonic, who we have collaborated with.”

Magne, who wrote the moving “I’m In”, says this about the song: “It’s a song about total commitment and a show of support for someone who is troubled. Real commitment is a leap of faith. Everyone knows how difficult it can be to offer commitment and support unconditionally, but this is what it takes to make anything worthwhile happen – love, friendship, change, self-improvement, careers, a better world. Easier said than done of course but it begins with an attitude, then uttering the words. After this it is all hard work to realize whatever potential your commitment has in the world. Without this attitude everything just gets bogged down with conflicting thoughts, doubts and fear. Just say it: ‘I’m in’.”

The orchestral arrangement on the album is by Kjetil Bjerkestrand, whose association with a-ha stretches back to 1994’s “Shapes That Go Together” single. He has also worked with Magne, Morten and Pål outside a-ha.

The “True North” film will be released to cinemas in selected territories world-wide by Trafalgar Releasing in late summer 2022. The “True North” album will be out as a jewel-case CD, heavy black vinyl (2 x recycled 12’’ vinyl), limited deluxe edition (with hard-cover book including 40 pages, 2 x LPs with glued sleeves, CD in a cardboard sleeve and an USB card), and digital audio long-play for download and streaming.