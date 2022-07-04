Miseria Ultima celebrates Alfa Matrix record deal with brand new EP: ‘Witch Heart Apparition’ + video
Two weeks ago we announced that the Finnish dark electro duo had signed a record deal with the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. Out now is the band’s label debut, namely the 10-track EP “Witch Heart Apparition”. The EP is a teaser for the release of their forthcoming 3rd studio album “In Colors of Void”.
On the new EP Aleksi Martikainen (vocals) and Kimmo Huhtala (synths) offer 2 brand new songs presenting their trademark sound merging cold melancholic atmospheres and poignant sorrowful melodies with harsh aggressive distorted vocals and powerful dark elektro assaults. In addition to the release of a video clip of the title song, which you can view below, their track “Caressing The Pale” was reworked by 8 diverse electro/industrial bands each offering a totally different reinterpretation of the song. In the rework seats we find Acylum, Siva Six, Ad:Key, Neikka RPM, Venal Flesh, Avarice In Audio, Ocean Black and Teknovore.
Here is the full EP available for download on Bandcamp with other platforms to follow soon. We have been following this band for quite some time, good to see they are back with a very strong EP!
Here is the official video for the title track “Witch Heart Apparition”.
