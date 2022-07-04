Miseria Ultima celebrates Alfa Matrix record deal with brand new EP: ‘Witch Heart Apparition’ + video

July 4, 2022 Eldrina Mich

Two weeks ago we announced that the Finnish dark electro duo had signed a record…
Miseria Ultima celebrates Alfa Matrix record deal with brand new EP:'Witch Heart Apparition' + video

Two weeks ago we announced that the Finnish dark electro duo had signed a record deal with the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. Out now is the band’s label debut, namely the 10-track EP “Witch Heart Apparition”. The EP is a teaser for the release of their forthcoming 3rd studio album “In Colors of Void”.

On the new EP Aleksi Martikainen (vocals) and Kimmo Huhtala (synths) offer 2 brand new songs presenting their trademark sound merging cold melancholic atmospheres and poignant sorrowful melodies with harsh aggressive distorted vocals and powerful dark elektro assaults. In addition to the release of a video clip of the title song, which you can view below, their track “Caressing The Pale” was reworked by 8 diverse electro/industrial bands each offering a totally different reinterpretation of the song. In the rework seats we find Acylum, Siva Six, Ad:Key, Neikka RPM, Venal Flesh, Avarice In Audio, Ocean Black and Teknovore.

Here is the full EP available for download on Bandcamp with other platforms to follow soon. We have been following this band for quite some time, good to see they are back with a very strong EP!

Here is the official video for the title track “Witch Heart Apparition”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Miseria Ultima celebrates Alfa Matrix record deal with brand new EP: 'Witch Heart Apparition' + video

Miseria Ultima celebrates Alfa Matrix record deal with brand new EP: ‘Witch Heart Apparition’ + video

July 4, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Solitary Experiments have launched new single & video 'Wonderland'

Solitary Experiments have launched new single & video ‘Wonderland’

July 4, 2022 bernard
a-ha drops new single 'I'm In' on 8 July

a-ha drops new single ‘I’m In’ on 8 July

July 4, 2022 bernard
Industrial metal act Fact Pattern releases brand new music video: 'Visitor Detection'

Industrial metal act Fact Pattern releases brand new music video: ‘Visitor Detection’

July 1, 2022 bernard
Norway's Lights A.M releases brand new video 'Another Life'

Norway’s Lights A.M releases brand new video ‘Another Life’

June 30, 2022 Eldrina Mich