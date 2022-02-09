Snog launches ‘Jaded’ video from the band’s newest album

February 9, 2022

Song’s David Thrussell informs us that he has launched the lyric video for “Jaded”. The video was executed by I+T=R & Associates while the track itself is taken from Song’s newest album “Eight Offerings For The Undead”.

For the younger generation reading this, Snog was formed by Australian musician Dee Thrussell, along with fellow art school friends Tim McGrath and Julia Bourke in 1989. The band’s music is a fusion of many different styles, including industrial, techno, ambient, experimental and even funk and country music.

You can watch the video for “Jaded” below.


