Snog launches ‘Jaded’ video from the band’s newest album
Song’s David Thrussell informs us that he has launched the lyric video for “Jaded”. The…
Song’s David Thrussell informs us that he has launched the lyric video for “Jaded”. The video was executed by I+T=R & Associates while the track itself is taken from Song’s newest album “Eight Offerings For The Undead”.
For the younger generation reading this, Snog was formed by Australian musician Dee Thrussell, along with fellow art school friends Tim McGrath and Julia Bourke in 1989. The band’s music is a fusion of many different styles, including industrial, techno, ambient, experimental and even funk and country music.
You can watch the video for “Jaded” below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether