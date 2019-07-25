a-ha and Rick Astley (yes, THE Rick Astley) announce 2020 tour in Australia and New Zealand

80’s pop icon – and every mum’s ideal son-in-law – Rick Astley will be a special guest at the upcoming Australian and New Zealand shows of A-ha. It will be a-ha’s first time back in Australia since 1986 and they will be touring New Zealand for the first time ever.

British popstar Rick Astley became worldfamous with his 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up” and although he retired in 1993 (at the age of 27), he made a comeback in 2007, becoming an Internet phenomenon when the music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up” became integral to the meme known as “rickrolling”.

Here’s the official video announcing the tour.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.