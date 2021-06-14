FOLLOW US
 
Belgian industrial act Super Dragon Punch!! unleashes debut album, 'Feral'

Jun 14,2021

Belgian industrial act Super Dragon Punch!! unleashes debut album,'Feral'

Belgium based Super Dragon Punch!! launch their 12-track debut album “Feral”. Out now is the video for the song “Sutura”, you can view it below. Expect techno-infused body music inspired by retro 80s video game soundtracks. “Feral” was mixed and mastered by Hocico and Dulce Liquido mastermind Racso Agroyam at Liquido Labs. Racso also added some additional punch to the tracks. The track “Frame” was mixed by Krischan Wesenberg at Studio-600.

Super Dragon Punch!! is the synthpunk/EBM/industrial project of frontman Jérémie Venganza who is half-Belgian, half-Mexican. The project released it’s first EP in October 2017, includiong remixes by Assemblage23, Terrolokaust, Iszoloscope & WO††W.

Below is the video for the song “Sutura”.

