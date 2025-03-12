Skrika – Betrayal Of Caerimar (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The British solo project Skrika returns with its fourth album. Monty Adkins once again explores sci-fi themes, transforming them into a seamless fusion of Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music.

Never one to repeat himself, Adkins continuously expands his sonic palette with each release. This time, he incorporates a kind of sacred chants that enhance the album’s atmospheric depth. These elements are layered within a rich collage of sound and noise, including field recordings. While evolving his approach, he still retains the quintessential Ambient essence reminiscent of pioneers like Jean-Michel Jarre and Tangerine Dream—an aspect he had already introduced in his previous work.

Technically, this is a masterfully crafted album with an impressive sonic landscape. However, once again, it falls just short of recapturing the magic of his debut, “Fifth Nature”. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Exequies Of The Lost”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/exequies-of-the-lost

