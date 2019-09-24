Skotofobin release industrial / metal debut EP ‘Stadt’

(Photo by Daniel Appel) The Hanover (Germany) based industrial rock/metal act Skotofobin has just released its first EP “Stadt”. The meixture of industrial and metal is not a coïncidence as both members also play in the black-metal band Schwarzach.

On this EP the duo deals with the less flamboyant sides of urban life: prostitution, drug abuse, homelessness. The bandname itself refers to the term ‘Scotophobin’ – a substance that (allegedly) generates fear of the dark.

<a href="http://skotofobin.bandcamp.com/album/stadt">Stadt by Skotofobin</a>

