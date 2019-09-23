Depeche Mode documentary film ‘Spirits in the Forest’ to be shown in theatres for one night only on November 21

A new documentary on the cultural impact of Depeche Mode is to be screened in cinemas worldwide for one night only on November 21.

The new feature-length documentary and concert film was directed by Anton Corbijn and dives into the stories of six Depeche Mode fans (“101” revisited that is) combined with footage from the band’s final shows of the band’s 2017/2018 Global Spirit Tour at Berlin’s Waldbühne.

Tickets for the film, which has been made in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and BBH Entertainment, go on sale on Thursday (September 26). There are 2,400 cinemas in over 70 countries listed to show the documentary.

