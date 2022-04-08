Skold releases ‘lost’ album from 2002, first single from album out now: ‘Don’t Pray For Me’

After releasing the self-titled debut album "Skold" in 1996 a new album, "Dead God", was…
After releasing the self-titled debut album “Skold” in 1996 a new album, “Dead God”, was prepared but never released as Skold was recruited by Marilyn Manson to join his band in 2001, touring and producing several albums and singles up to 2008.

That ‘lost’ album has now been completed mastering the album from the original full resolution mixes and is set for release on April 15. A first track “Don’t Pray For Me” is out now.


