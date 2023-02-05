SK2N – Derealization (Album – SK2N)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: SK2N is a Czech solo-project. The new work released by the end of last year has been announced by the artist as the result of important changes in his life; living isolated and disconnected from the world and social media.

Content: The sound universe of SK2N is a meticulous mix between obscure Cinematic sound creation and pure Dark-Ambient influences. The tracks have been progressively built up until reaching their ultimate point.

+ + + : I was deeply impressed by this album creating a true sonic bridge between Cinematic- and Dark-Ambient music. The obscure, disturbing sound atmosphere is tickling our darkest inner thoughts so the visual strength of the work is obvious. I also want to mention the way the tracks have been constructed with overwhelming sound treatments. Tracks like “Desolation”, “Degradation”, “Devastation” and “Desperation” reveal the genius of this composer.

– – – : No real minus points to mention.

Conclusion: “Derealization” is one of the best Dark-Ambient / Cinematic releases from the past years. This work will appeal to fans of labels like Cyclic Law, Winter-Light ao.

Best songs: “Desolation”, “Degradation”, “Devastation”, “Desperation”, “Deprivation”, “Deformation”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: https://sk2n.bandcamp.com