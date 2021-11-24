Siva Six releases brand new video, ‘Alpha’ – taken from ‘DeathCult’ album
Out now is a brand new video by the Greek electro project Siva Six: “Alpha”. The track for the video is taken from the band’s brand new album “DeathCult” which is out now on Alfa Matrix.
“DeathCult” comes right after the release of the “Ghost Dance” EP earlier this year, and is the band’s long-awaited 5th album to date.
Here’s the video for “Alpha”.
The new “DeathCult” album features 12 songs all centered about the concept of the great mystery and the awful tragedy that death is. For the recording of this new album Z (vocals) and U-Ri (keyboard) counted on Psychon for the mix, mastering and production of the material.
You can check the new tracks below and on Bandcamp. The CD version is available right here from the Alfa Matrix webstore.
