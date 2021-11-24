French industrial project m o k r o ï e lands ‘WORKS2K21’ EP + video

Hailing from France is m o k r o ï e the electronic music project…
French industrial project m o k r o ï e lands'WORKS2K21' EP + video

Hailing from France is m o k r o ï e the electronic music project by Francesco Virgilio. Out now is a new EP titled “WORKS2K21” which contains 3 remixes and a new instrumental track. In the mixes you’ll see collaborations with the Melbourne based band Howlite and the French alt-metal rock band Trank.

The EP comes together with a music video directed by 3D animation artist Josué Esparon. Below is the rather ingenious video for the project.


