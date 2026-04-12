Sister May – VII (Digital Album – Sister Ray)

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Sister May is a Belgian band that has been active for several years now. After releasing various singles and EPs, their first self-released album appeared in 2023. They returned early this year with a new opus. “VII” is presented as a conceptual work exploring different types of collapse and the impact they entail.

Musically, Sister May blends many influences into their compositions. Powerful guitar work is complemented by electronic arrangements, creating a fusion of Rock, Industrial, and Metal. Some passages are quieter and even somewhat ethereal, but that calm is soon disrupted by brutal sounds and menacing guitars. Over this sonic maelstrom rises the singer’s extremely passionate—at times almost possessed—voice.

“VII” sounds dark and aggressive, but above all, it stands as a truly cohesive blend of tightly woven influences. (Rating:7).

Listen to “We Care”:

https://sistermay.bandcamp.com/track/we-care

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