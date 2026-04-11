Lina Filipovich – Flowers Of Evil II (Digital/Cassette Album – Hundebiss Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Lina Filipovich is a Belarusian artist based in Paris who has released a considerable body of work over the past five years. “Flowers Of Evil II”, released earlier this year, features eight tracks.

From the very beginning, Lina Filipovich makes it clear that Techno is not necessarily what many expect it to be. For her, it serves more as an element or influence within a broader sonic framework, into which she weaves Ambient textures in a striking and unexpected way. The result is an ethereal atmosphere that adds a distinctive creative twist to her productions. She pays remarkable attention to subtle details—delicate sounds and effects that truly reveal themselves when listened to on headphones. At the same time, her use of Techno structures, driven by a restrained and cool kick, gives the music a sense of movement and makes it surprisingly danceable.

I thoroughly enjoyed this record, which has the potential to resonate with listeners across a wide range of genres. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Obsession”:

https://linafilipovich.bandcamp.com/track/obsession

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)