SINE releases new Adrian Sherwood remix of ‘Attack’ on the eMERGENCY heARTS record label

The Austin (Texas) based electronic rock act SINE will release a brand new remix by legendary producer, Adrian Sherwood, on the eMERGENCY heARTS record label. The remix is for the forthcoming single by SINE entitled, “Attack”. The new remix will be available for download worldwide on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Singer and drummer Rona Rougeheart says this about getting a remix by Sherwood: “Never in a million years did I ever think I would see the name ‘SINE’ next to the name ‘Adrian Sherwood’! I’m still beside myself stunned at this! It was an absolute honor to have Adrian remix a brand new SINE single. I love the remix so much…it’s definitely one of my favorites! I’m so very happy and thankful that eMERGENCY heARTS brought us together to work on music. Who knows…there may be more in the future!”

This is the latest remix from eMERGENCY heARTS in their Producer Remix series that features legendary and innovative producers and artists taking on classic and current electronic and experimental sounds. Label owner Scott Crow explains: “It has been an amazing journey to collaborate on this series with visionary artists like Adrian Sherwood, Meat Beat Manifesto, Mark Stewart, Dead Voices on Air, Televangel, Clan of Xymox, Front 242, The Orb and others who have created audio disruptions and interpretations of other great artists sounds.”