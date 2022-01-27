UK industrial noise act Omnibael announce 9-track debut on Cruel Nature Recordings – here’s a new track: ‘Nothing Tastes Better Than Deceit’

The Stoke-On-Trent, UK based industrial act Omnibael announce their forthcoming debut full length on Cruel Nature Recordings, “Rain Soaks the Earth Where They Lie”. As we explained earlier this month, the band makes a rather vicious noise reminiscent of early Godflesh, peak-era Ministry, Cop Shoot Cop and early Unsane.

As for the influences that powered this debut album, here’s what they say: “We were listening to The Body, White Suns, Show Me The Body, Uniform, Black Dice, Sightings, Kevin Richard Martin and Full of Hell – our friends’ music too – Rejection Ops, Territorial Gobbing.”

Side-Line can now reveal a first track: “Nothing Tastes Better Than Deceit”. Here’s the video for the track “Nothing Tastes Better Than Deceit”.

You can pre-order the album right here, including in a cassette format which is limited to 60 copies world-wide and listen to 2 more tracks below.

<a href="https://cruelnaturerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/rain-soaks-the-earth-where-they-lie">Rain Soaks The Earth Where They Lie by Omnibael</a>