Simon Fisher Turner and Edmund de Waal announce ‘A Quiet Corner in Time (Exquisite Corpse)’ album featuring Nik Colk Void, Alessandro Cortini, Yann Tiersen and more

(Photo by Neil Thomson – left to right: Simon Fisher Turner and Edmund de Waal) Simon Fisher Turner and Edmund de Waal’s 2020 collaboration “A Quiet Corner in Time” has been remixed and reworked by 10 artists for a release called “A Quiet Corner in Time (Exquisite Corpse)”. Each artist remixes the previous remix in the series with no knowledge of what went before that.

Listen to the five remixes by Nik Colk Void, Alessandro Cortini, Microcorps, Looper and Yann Tiersen right below. Remixes by Polly Scattergood, Stubbleman (Pascal Gabriel), Martin Moscrop (A Certain Ratio), and Maps are set to be released later on.

All of the artists involved have given their time and contribution to “A Quiet Corner in Time (Exquisite Corpse)” for free and all tracks are available at no charge via Bandcamp. Simon Fisher Turner would like to highlight the ongoing struggle in Ukraine and encourage donations to United24 as an extension of the collaboration and community exhibited here by the artists.

<a href="https://simonfisherturner.bandcamp.com/album/a-quiet-corner-in-time-exquisite-corpse">A Quiet Corner in Time (Exquisite Corpse) by Simon Fisher Turner</a>