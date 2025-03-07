Silent Weapon – Demonised (Digital/CD Album – Blindsight Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The British project Silent Weapon has been active for a few years now and seems to have a penchant for remixing its own work—or better yet, reinterpreting it into Dub versions. I usually refuse reviewing albums that consist of remixes, but since this follows a different approach, with the band handling everything themselves, I felt it was worth sharing my impressions.

The nine tracks on this release were originally featured on “Demonology”, which came out last year. I can assure you that each song has undergone a significant ‘sound-lift’, with slow, sometimes sensual Dub rhythms supported by deep bass lines that resonate in your throat, leaving no listener indifferent. However, this is more than just Dub—the band’s signature dark, Industrial-oriented style is seamlessly woven into the mix.

The result is stunning and undoubtedly a successful experiment. At times, the darker sections feel almost tormented, only to evolve into an unexpected Psychedelic experience. Occasionally, I find myself missing the vocals (which were present in the original tracks) or some spoken-word samples, but on the other hand, this Dub version feels more original and even superior in some ways. This is an absolute recommendation for open-minded listeners. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Swallow – Force Fed Dub”:

https://silentweapon.bandcamp.com/track/swallow-force-fed-dub

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)