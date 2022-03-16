Industrial electro artist Middex presents new album & second full-length vinyl release ‘Perpetual Skip’

Out on March 25th is the all new album, “Perpetual Skip”, by London-based minimal synth, industrial electronics artist Kevin Hendrick aka Middex. Next to a download the new 10-track album comes as a limited edition white label 12 inch on Outer Reaches.

Originally from Middlesex and now based in East London, Hendrick inaugurated the Middex project in 2015, following stints in post-punk groups including Male Bonding and Primitive Parts. More recently, Hendrick has joined the ranks of punk outfit Adulkt Life, while focusing predominantly on solo material.

After releasing a series of cassettes and one-off 7”s for The Tapeworm and Polytechnic Youth, Middex unveiled the project’s debut album “No Home” in 2018, before returning to The Tapeworm in 2019 for “Scrutiny”, a cassette of solo works and collaborative experiments featuring Lindsay Corstorphine (Sauna Youth, Monotony, Oblate).

Fans of John Bender and early Einstürzende Neubauten should like this release.

Below is Middex’ official video for “Palm is Alive in a Hand that Can Crush”.