Side-Line premiere for new single AMMO, ‘A Cold War City’

(Photo by Deva Holliday) Today the LA/NYC based ethereal shoegaze act AMMO presents their sophomore single, “A Cold War City”. Set for release on December 10 via California-based Mourning Sun Records, you can already check it out right below. The material was co-produced and recorded with Alex Posell, former Black Flamingo bandmate, who also contributes drums and percussion. The single was mixed and mastered by Robert Duncan IV at Mourning Sun Records in Los Angeles.

“‘A Cold War City’ is an exploration of human memory and its fickle nature. We rewrite details of past experience over and over until eventually a fiction replaces our recollection. We are the authors of our own memoirs which are under constant revision,” says AMMO about the track.

Here’s the track.

Earlier this year, AMMO released the single “Rose + Crown” with an accompanying video for the title track, directed by AMMO and co-filmed by Christopher Slater. B-side “Total Recall” pays tribute to Adrian Borland of influential 1980s UK band The Sound. Both videos can be watched below.