Electro-industrial act Sys Machine has just unleashed their new full-length album, ‘Graceful Isolation’

Out now is the brand new album by the electro-industrial act Sys Machine. “Graceful Isolation” counts 13 tracks (including a bunch of remixes including one by Assemblage 23). “Graceful Isolation” is conceptually based around the feelings of isolation and coming to terms with new norms that the past year has brought. The title is derived from the fact that over the course of the album, none of the collaborators were ever in the same room.
Graceful Isolation is available on CD and digital formats and can be ordered via Bandcamp.
And here is the full album to listen to.
