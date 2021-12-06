Electropop act Suicidal Romance releases brand new ‘Love Promise’ EP on Bandcamp

In April of this year, the electropop act Suicidal Romance released their “Runaways” comeback EP (available here on Bandcamp). Out now is their brand new 4-track EP “Love Promise”. The duo Dmitry Darling and Viktoria Seimar deliver here an electrowave love-song augmented with 3 remixes by Digital Factor, Kilmarth and Cubic.

Gefundenes Fressen for fans of Blutengel, L’ame Immortelle and In Strict Confidence.

The single was written and produced by Dmitry Darling, mixed by Pjotr Latosev and mastered by Max Gerasyonov except for the remixes which were mastered by Ocean Black. On the artwork by Gobotoru we recognize Vira Takinada.

You can check out the single below or download it right here from Bandcamp.

