New Order shares video for ‘Be a Rebel’ + Tourdates with Erasure

Today New Order have released the video for the single “Be a Rebel”. In the video Spanish director NYSU depicts a couple in turmoil. You can watch the video below.

New Order had this to say on the video: “We’d previously worked with NYSU from Madrid when they created a memorable video for us to go with ‘Restless,’ and their imagination and creativity with film really struck a chord with the band. For ‘Be a Rebel,’ it has been great to team up with NYSU again, and their inspirational treatment and unique aesthetic compliments the track with a very original vision.”

Here’s the video to check out.

The Unity Tour 2021 with Erasure

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

September 20 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

September 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

September 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

October 1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion *

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

October 9 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

*co-headline with Pet Shop Boys

Special One-Off London Headline Show

November 6 – London, UK – The O2

