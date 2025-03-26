Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

After a brief hiatus due to personal commitments and external work obligations, I’m pleased to announce that submissions are now open for not one, but two brand new Side-Line download compilations:

“United – The Freyja Files”: A compilation spotlighting female vocalists across all (sub)genres within the darkwave music scene.

A compilation spotlighting female vocalists across all (sub)genres within the darkwave music scene. “United – The Odin Files”: A compilation featuring male vocalists encompassing all (sub)genres in the darkwave music scene.

These compilations will continue to support Ukraine, as assistance remains crucial.

We welcome submissions from new, unsigned, and signed bands. BUT it’s important you are NOT a member of GEMA, SABAM, etc.. as these really jeopardize the future of our releases.

Powered by Side-Line Magazine, these compilations will be exclusively released via our Bandcamp page. They will receive promotion across various magazines and DJs. Additionally, we will once more invite Seattle’s Shane Aungst to lend his expertise to the upcoming volumes, with one (or two?) remix albums to follow.

How can you take part in the compilations?

There are a couple of rules to respect in order to make it easier for everyone, especially for me since since I go through all of the submissions.

Send 1 (!!!) mastered track in WAV format via WETRANSFER to info@side-line.com .

track in format via to info@side-line.com . Name your files CORRECTLY , it really saves me A LOT of time

, it really saves me A LOT of time Do NOT send files via email, such submissions will not be accepted! Only use Wetransfer.com to send your best track.

send files via email, such submissions will not be accepted! Only use Wetransfer.com to send your best track. I will contact you upon selection to send you some paperwork to complete.

The deadline for submission is March 27th 2025.

Good luck!

Bernard – Side-Line Chief Editor

