Sid Le Rock – Invisible Nation (Album – Beachcoma Recordings)
Background/Info: Canadian artist Sheldon Sidney Thompsonn is active for more than twenty years now under different monikers. Based in Berlin (Germany) and co-running Beachcome he has launched his newest full length “Invisible Nation”. The work is directly inspired by Native American indigenous peoples.
Content: “Invisible Nation” is a work featuring numerous influences but mainly carried by loops built up with low bass lines. Sid Le Rock injected mysterious sound treatments like flutes and fine bleeps to this work while you’ll also notice passages with chants. The album sounds dark and groovy, sometimes resulting in Trance-like passages.
+ + + : Sid Le Rock stands for a very personal sound featuring familiar influences. The way he brought it all together resulted from a deeply creative approach. The work is minimal but perfect dancefloor stuff. I enjoyed the low bass lines and the transcendental passages which are connected with Psy-Trance. The work features cool cuts but I especially want to mention “Grizzly” and “Raven (Fly On Me)”.
– – – : Despite of the cool sound formula the work becomes a bit predictable after a while.
Conclusion: Dark and minimal, intelligent and groovy music for dungeons.
Best songs: “Grizzly”, “Raven (Fly On Me)”, “Gitchegomee”, “Muskie Lung”, “Eerie Loon”.
Rate: 8.
