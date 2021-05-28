Shiv-r returns with an all new album, 4 years after last album

Out on June 18 via Blind Mice Productions is the new Shiv-r album, “Kill God Ascend”. The Sydney based electro-industrial act is again self-releasing this 6th album. The duo consisting of Pete Crane and Ben Bulig promised that the album will bury “any criticism that the band have gotten less heavy”.

The new album counts 10 tracks and will be out on CD in a clear jewel case with 6-page insert, with artwork by Natalie Shau and layout by Juan Espinosa.

You can already check 2 tracks.

<a href="https://blindmiceproductions.bandcamp.com/album/kill-god-ascend">Kill God Ascend by SHIV-R</a>

About Shiv-r

Shiv-r was formed in 2008 in Sydney, Australia by Pete Crane, Lee Bulig and Wendy Leaver. The were signed in 2010 to Infacted Recordings (Germany), Metropolis Records (North America) and Deathwatch Asia (Japan/Oceania).

Lee Bulig was already known for his work with Stark, which released 2 albums and 1 EPCD on GUP, and Neon Womb, releasing 1 album on Cranial Fracture Recordings. Pete Crane from his side was responsible for creating all music for The Crystalline Effect, releasing 2 albums and 1 EPCD on different labels, and Plague Sequence, with 1 EP and 1 album released on digital labels.

After 4 albums on Infacted the band founded Blind Mice Productions to release their new material. The first 2 releases were the singles “Eye Of The Needle” (2015) and “Cheshire Grin” (2017) followed by the album “Requiem For The Hyperreal” (2017).