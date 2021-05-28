Post-punk / synthwave act Distance Dealer debuts with ‘Mind Dawns’ on Blackjack Illuminist Records

Out now on the Königs Wusterhausen (Germany) based label Blackjack Illuminist Records is the debut album by the post-punk / synthwave act Distance Dealer aka Thiago Desant and Alexander Donat or Vlimmer (Germany) and Phantoms vs Fire (Brazil).
Earlier this year we already got the 2-track single “Slasher” / “Hit By A Brick” but now there is the full length. The release is available as a download, a CD in handmade sleeve and limited edition (only 15 copies) transparent orange tape.
You can check the album out below.
