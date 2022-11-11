Side-Line premiere: In The Nursery present ‘Suvla Bay (The Cavalryman)’ Remembrance Day video

(Photo by Chris Saunders) Today is Armistice Day and the Humberstone twinbrother aka In The Nursery are issuing a Remembrance Day video at 11am UK on Friday morning. But we were given the opportunity to premiere it a bit earlier.

“Suvla Bay (The Cavalryman)”, taken from the brilliant “Humberstone” album (see our recent In The Nursery interview), was inspired by their great uncle, who served with the City of London Yeomanry as part of the Gallipoli campaign in WW1. The video is centred around a letter sent to his parents detailing his harrowing experiences. Thomas Squire survived the Gallipoli campaign but later received injuries from which he died on 30th November 1917 in Cairo, Egypt. He was 24.

The piece is based around a recording of one of their old synthesizers detuning itself and is accompanied by improvised cello and choir. The duo says: “Although the recording of the Korg MS20 detuning itself appears random, it actually descends in tonal increments that were then converted to MIDI in order to give a notational guide for cellist Liz Hanks. She was given suggestions to explore the Shepard tone and ascending scales, but was also allowed free reign to improvise and respond to the audio. Her cello work features drones, wolf notes, tremolo and high harmonics.”

Below is the video.