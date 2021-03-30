Shane Aungst releases yet another mega mix: ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ in collaboration with Insane Records and the radio show Terror Night

The name Shane Aungst will ring a bell with many of our readers as he is the brain behind two huge mega mixes released by Side-Line in the past 2 years: “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 6 – Megamix” (2021) and “Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix” (2019). He now has collaborated with Insane Records and the radio show Terror Night to release the “Murder On The Dancefloor” mega mix as a name your price download via Bandcamp.

The “Murder On The Dancefloor” download release is divided into two parts and is based on the first four parts of the CD compilation “Terror Night” which consists of “Vol. 1 Industrial Madness”, “Vol. 2 Sounds Of The Dead Future”, “Vol. 3 Mechanized Occultism” and “Vol. 4 Digital Prophecy For Cyber Harvest”.

You can check out and download the full mega mix below. Warmly recommended!

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/shane-aungst-vs-terror-night-murder-on-the-dancefloor-part-1">Shane Aungst vs Terror Night: Murder On The Dancefloor Part 1 by Shane Aungst</a>

Tracks included