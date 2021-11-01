Serena Gabriel collaborates with Steve Roach on ‘Seeing Inside’ album

Out by November 26th on Soundquest Music, Steve Roach’s own label, in a limited edition…
Serena Gabriel collaborates with Steve Roach on'Seeing Inside' album

Out by November 26th on Soundquest Music, Steve Roach’s own label, in a limited edition of just 500 4-panel digipaks, is Serena Gabriel’s “Seeing Inside” album featuring Steve Roach.

Serena Gabriel has been active for over 20 years and recorded music which can be heard heard in various film soundtracks (her most recent contribution was for the documentary, “Neil Gaiman: Dreaming Dangerously”). Sound-wise she describes her music as being a mix of “meditation, tribal medicine music, electro-acoustic, experimental and electronic”.

This new album is the second time that Serena has been collaborating with ambient composer Steve Roach after “Nectar Meditation”. Steve Roach also produced and played on Serena’s album, “Inanna’s Dream” which was the first release on Roach’s new Soundquest Music label.

The new album holds 6 tracks spanning over 60 minutes.

Check out the previews below.


