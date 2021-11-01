Serena Gabriel collaborates with Steve Roach on ‘Seeing Inside’ album
Out by November 26th on Soundquest Music, Steve Roach’s own label, in a limited edition…
Out by November 26th on Soundquest Music, Steve Roach’s own label, in a limited edition of just 500 4-panel digipaks, is Serena Gabriel’s “Seeing Inside” album featuring Steve Roach.
Serena Gabriel has been active for over 20 years and recorded music which can be heard heard in various film soundtracks (her most recent contribution was for the documentary, “Neil Gaiman: Dreaming Dangerously”). Sound-wise she describes her music as being a mix of “meditation, tribal medicine music, electro-acoustic, experimental and electronic”.
This new album is the second time that Serena has been collaborating with ambient composer Steve Roach after “Nectar Meditation”. Steve Roach also produced and played on Serena’s album, “Inanna’s Dream” which was the first release on Roach’s new Soundquest Music label.
The new album holds 6 tracks spanning over 60 minutes.
Check out the previews below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.