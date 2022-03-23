2002 album ‘Trance Spirits’ by Steve Roach & Jeffrey Fayman get’s remastered re-release

Out on May 6th is the re-release of the Steve Roach & Jeffrey Fayman album “Trance Spirits” which was originally released in 2002. This remastered version is again released via Projekt Records.

On the 7 tracks we find Steve Roach’s synthetic sound mixed with hybrid percussion, and textural guitar-based atmospheres overlays. Added is percussion from drummers Jeffrey Fayman and Momodou Kah which was recorded live in the studio. Roach and Fayman then shaped those initial recordings with Roach sculpting an overlay of electronics. On three tracks we find guitar tonalities from King Crimson’s Robert Fripp.

Below is the 2002 version.