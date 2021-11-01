Oberer Totpunkt launches first single, ‘Dia De Los Muertos’, from all new album

Out via Danse Macabre is the newest single from the Hamburg based dark rock act Oberer Totpunkt: “Dia De Los Muertos”. The track is the first sign of life from the band’s new coming album, the follow-up to 2017’s “Neuroses bloom”.

Oberer Totpunkt combines crossover dark rock and EBM and is being marketed by their label Danse Macabre as a representative of the New German Death Art. The project began in 2006 as a duo with Bettina Bormann (vocals) and Michael Krüger (composition, drums). Oberer Totpunkt is supported live by Stefan Frost (guitar, bass) and Denis Scheither (keyboard, bass, vocals). Former members include David Nesselhauf (bass), Gunther Laudahn (guitar), Tom Wendt (guitar), Puppenformat-C (performance) and Angelus R. Bleischwitz (dance).

Here’s the video for “Dia De Los Muertos”.