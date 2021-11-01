Oberer Totpunkt launches first single, ‘Dia De Los Muertos’, from all new album
Out via Danse Macabre is the newest single from the Hamburg based dark rock act…
Out via Danse Macabre is the newest single from the Hamburg based dark rock act Oberer Totpunkt: “Dia De Los Muertos”. The track is the first sign of life from the band’s new coming album, the follow-up to 2017’s “Neuroses bloom”.
Oberer Totpunkt combines crossover dark rock and EBM and is being marketed by their label Danse Macabre as a representative of the New German Death Art. The project began in 2006 as a duo with Bettina Bormann (vocals) and Michael Krüger (composition, drums). Oberer Totpunkt is supported live by Stefan Frost (guitar, bass) and Denis Scheither (keyboard, bass, vocals). Former members include David Nesselhauf (bass), Gunther Laudahn (guitar), Tom Wendt (guitar), Puppenformat-C (performance) and Angelus R. Bleischwitz (dance).
Here’s the video for “Dia De Los Muertos”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.