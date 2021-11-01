Oberer Totpunkt launches first single, ‘Dia De Los Muertos’, from all new album

November 1, 2021 bernard

Out via Danse Macabre is the newest single from the Hamburg based dark rock act…
Oberer Totpunkt launches first single,'Dia De Los Muertos', from all new album

Out via Danse Macabre is the newest single from the Hamburg based dark rock act Oberer Totpunkt: “Dia De Los Muertos”. The track is the first sign of life from the band’s new coming album, the follow-up to 2017’s “Neuroses bloom”.

Oberer Totpunkt combines crossover dark rock and EBM and is being marketed by their label Danse Macabre as a representative of the New German Death Art. The project began in 2006 as a duo with Bettina Bormann (vocals) and Michael Krüger (composition, drums). Oberer Totpunkt is supported live by Stefan Frost (guitar, bass) and Denis Scheither (keyboard, bass, vocals). Former members include David Nesselhauf (bass), Gunther Laudahn (guitar), Tom Wendt (guitar), Puppenformat-C (performance) and Angelus R. Bleischwitz (dance).

Here’s the video for “Dia De Los Muertos”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Oberer Totpunkt launches first single, 'Dia De Los Muertos', from all new album

Oberer Totpunkt launches first single, ‘Dia De Los Muertos’, from all new album

November 1, 2021 bernard
Suicide Commando releases 'Trick or treat' single and video

Suicide Commando releases ‘Trick or treat’ single and video

November 1, 2021 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Reality’s Despair: ‘Music Is An Art, Created By Your Brain And Shaped By Your Heart!’

October 30, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Star Industry bassist Stijn Kuipers is no more - R.I.P.

Star Industry bassist Stijn Kuipers is no more – R.I.P.

October 29, 2021 bernard

Two limited vinyl reissues from Esplendor Geométrico to be released via Geometrik in December

October 29, 2021 bernard