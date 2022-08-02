New single by dark pop act Suffer Ring – available now
Out via the Oklahoma City based label Re:Mission Entertainment is the new Suffer Ring track…
Out via the Oklahoma City based label Re:Mission Entertainment is the new Suffer Ring track “Vermillion Barrels”. According to the dark pop band this is their most bass heavy ethereal song to date. Musically the track fuses trap percussion of witch house with melodic refrains.
Suffer Ring is a Portland, Oregon based electronic duo, formed by producers Dead Fe†us (Kyle Mac) and Cairn Elan (Corey Davenport). The duo has released 3 albums to date, the self-released “Wishing Well” (2018) and the two Re:Mission Entertainment released albums “Reverentia” (2020) and “Hauntology” (2021).
You can download the single below.
