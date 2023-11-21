Neon Fields Joins Italian Epictronic, New Single out Now

Neon Fields joins Italian Epictronic label, new single out now
The British electronic rock act Neon Fields has announced a partnership with the Italian independent label Epictronic. Neon Fields frontman Ed Barrett says: “We are exhilarated to be partnering with Epictronic. Our goal is to ascend to new heights and expand our fan base. We’re confident this collaboration will be instrumental in achieving that.”
Carlo Bellotti, CEO of Epictronic, commented: “Working with Neon Fields is a thrilling prospect. Their unique sound is in perfect harmony with our vision for the future of music.”
Neon Fields’ self-titled album is slated for release on December 22, 2023. Formed in 2020, Neon Fields are a trio from southwest UK, comprising Ed Barrett, Luke Russe (drums), and Piers Ward (keyboards/guitars).
