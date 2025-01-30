Autumn share 2nd darkwave single ‘Venice’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Minneapolis-based ethereal-darkwave trio Autumn have just dropped “Venice“, the second single and video to be revealed from their forthcoming new album, “Songs About Dying”.

Neil McKay (guitar), Jeff Leyda (bass) and vocalist Julie Plante explain the song as follows: “Venice is on one level about the death of a city, in that nothing remains unchanged. Everything we experience in this world, all that we create, it is all in a constant state of transition, whether we realize it or not. Venice is a striking example of slowly drowning under the weight curated by our actions and inaction. Venice is also one of those iconic places that we hold a romantic hunger for, a celebration of decadence in spite of everything going on around it. We want to immerse ourselves in it, even as our collective hunger creates the environment that threatens its survival. So, for that reason, this track is also about resilience, and that beauty, once created, can never truly be destroyed. Its continued existence gives me hope for my own.”

<a href="https://autumn-us.bandcamp.com/track/venice">venice by autumn-us</a>

About Autumn

Autumn began as a collaborative effort between bassist Jeff Leyda and guitarist Neil McKay in the summer of 1992; consolidated by the addition of vocalist Julie Plante in February 1994.

Following some early cassette releases, in 1995 Autumn signed to Tess Records, and started a long working relationship with William Faith, who co-produced the debut album “The Hating Tree” (Tess Records, 1997). Autumn followed up with the sophomore album, “Return to the Breath” (Tess Records, 2000).

While members intermittently made space for family and career aspirations, Autumn returned for the release of their third album, “Chandelier” (Sett Records, 2018), produced again by William Faith. The band has since embarked on several mini-tours of the US supporting Clan of Xymox and The Bellwether Syndicate, and in 2019 played Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig, Germany.

More recently, Autumn have once again been working with Faith to produce their upcoming fourth album, “Songs About Dying”, which includes last year’s single “Catacombs”, and their newest offering, “Venice”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)