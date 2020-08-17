Seeming launch new track and video ‘Reality is Afraid’

(Photo by Benjamin Torrey) Seeming has launched a new track and video, “Reality is Afraid”. The song appears on Seeming’s upcoming, third album, “The Birdwatcher’s Guide to Atrocity”, out August 21st on Artoffact Records.

“The Birdwatcher’s Guide to Atrocity” was co-produced with percussionist Sarah Hennies and features a guest vocal by Bill Drummond of legendary UK duo The KLF – Drummond’s first recorded vocal appearance in two decades.

Seeming is the project of Alex Reed, with Aaron Fuleki. They had previously been in the band ThouShaltNot.

Here’s the video for “Reality is Afraid”.

