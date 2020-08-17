Razorwire Halo release new single ‘Cover My Eyes’

Working with The Label Group – electro-rock act Razorwire Halo now has released their new single “Cover My Eyes” as a teaser for their coming album release, “All The Terrible Things”.

Razorwire Halo is an electro-rock group based out of Kansas City, MO. Since its inception in 2001, Razorwire Halo has released multiple albums.

Check out the video for “Cover My Eyes”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.