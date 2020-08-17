The Knife commemorate 20th anniversary with previously unreleased music

(Photo by Jon Bergman) The Knife are 20 in 2020. To commemorate the release of their very first 7” on August 14, 2000, the band in conjunction with their label partners are making available some previously unreleased music on the same date, August 14, this year.

Mute North America will launch a series of digital and vinyl reissues that have been inaccessible on most music providers in North America. Notable items include multiple remixes of Deep Cuts favorites “Heartbeats”, “Pass This On”, and “You Take My Breath Away” from various international editions as well as the “Pass This On” vinyl 7″.

Also among the August 14 reissues is “The Knife: Live At Terminal 5” which was previously only released in select territories. The live album will be available on physical and digital formats worldwide.

Finally, the band will digitally release their soundtrack to the 2003 Swedish thriller “Hannah Med H”. The band are currently planning an event to mark the anniversary of The Knife later this year with news and details to follow soon.

From Sweden with love

The Knife are a Swedish electronic music duo from Gothenburg, formed in 1999. The group consisted of siblings Karin and Olof Dreijer, who together also run their own record company, Rabid Records. The group gained a large international following in response to their 2003 album “Deep Cuts”.

The Knife disbanded in November 2014 after releasing their 2013 album “Shaking the Habitual” and completing its attendant tour.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.