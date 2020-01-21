Second annual Absolution Festival announces dates and lineup

The dark alternative music festival Absolution has announced their festival dates and artist lineup.

After the success of the inaugural edition of the Absolution Festival in 2019, the festival announces it’s return this year as an annual event. Absolution features a line-up of Dark Electronic artists from across globe and will take place again in Tampa, Florida in the historic section of Ybor City on October 8th-10th.

Kicking off the festivities will be a pre-party headlined by Austin,TX based artist Mr.Kitty on October 8th. On October 9th French synthwave artist Hante. will headline day one of Absolution. Day two of the festival features Los Angeles, tragic wave artists Drab Majesty headlining. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The full festival lineup

Drab Majesty

Hante.

Mr.Kitty

Traitrs

The Bellwether Syndicate

Astari Nite

Rosegarden Funeral Party

S Y Z Y G Y X

Sonsombre

Third Realm

DIe Robot

The Purge

The Kentucky Vampires

Pass/ages

Mother Juno

Cold Medicine

Gulf Blvd

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.