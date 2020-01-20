Front 242 announce tour agenda for 2020

The Belgian cult electro act Front 242 have announced a string of new concert dates for 2020. You can view all dates below.
- 07 Mar Sat Namur – Parc Scientifique Créalys – Belgium
- 12 Mar Thu De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium
- 13 Mar Fri De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium
- 14 Mar Sat E-tropolis festival – Oberhausen – Germany
- 21 Mar Sat Fri Paris – Elysée Monmartre – France TICKETS
- 10 Apr Fri – St.Petersburg, club Zal
- 11 Apr Sat – Moscow, club Teatr
- 25 Apr Sat Weissenhäuser Strand – Plage Noire Festival – Germany
- 01 May Fri Glasgow Classic Grand TICKETS
- 02 May Sat London o2 Academy Islington TICKETS
- 09 May Sat Oslo – Rockefeller- Norway TICKETS
- 10 May Sun Goteborg Pustervik – Sweden
- 15 May Fri Weekender Berlin
- 16 May Sat Progresja Club Warsaw Polen
- 21 May Thur Waregem – W-Festival –Belgium
- 31 Jul Fri Amsterdam – Dekmantel Festival – Holland
- 06 Sept NCN Festival – Leipzig – Germany
