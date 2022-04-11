Chris Pohl electropop project She Hates Emotions launches ‘Space and Time’ single and video

(Photo by Caitlin Stokes) Out now via Out Of Line Music is the all new single from the Chris Pohl powered electropop project She Hates Emotions. “Space and Time” is the first new single/video from the upcoming album “Happy Pop Music” which is the follow-up album to the project’s debut “Melancholic Maniac”.

Chris comments about the first single: “‘Space & Time’ was the first song I wrote for the new She Hates Emotions album. It’s about the incessant search for your soulmate… The person you want by your side. You know that this person exists, but you haven’t found him or her yet and you’ll keep searching…. On the album “Happy Pop Music”, I continue to combine 80s sounds with melancholic lyrics. Not as bombastic as Blutengel, rather very minimal. The lyrics are, as always, very personal. It’s about love, pain, fear, becoming older, depression… Everything that has occupied me in recent years. Therefore, the album title is also meant to be absolutely ironic!”

Here’s the video for “Space and Time”.