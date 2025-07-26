Seatemples – Los Templos Marinos (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Founded in 2014, and nearly five years after their previous album, the Chilean band Seatemples returns with their third release which looks more like a mini-album.

This new work feels like a natural continuation of their last album, offering a fantastic blend of Shoegaze and Dark-Wave. The sound is perfectly balanced, with guitars and synths complementing each other seamlessly. The synths add an extra melodic dimension that blends beautifully with the dark undertones that permeate the entire production. The work features only five original tracks, along with two remixes. Personally, I find the original compositions to be the most compelling.

While it’s a pity there aren’t more new songs, the potential already evident in their earlier work is more than confirmed here. Seatemples is a band that deserves attention and should not be overlooked. (Rating:8).

Listen to “The Fog”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/the-fog

Related newsSeatemples – Trópicos (Album – Icy Cold Records)

