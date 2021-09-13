Russian post-punk trio Черная речка (Russian for ‘Black River’) lands on Artoffact Records

Today Toronto-based Artoffact Records has announced the signing of the Russian post-punk trio Черная речка (Russian for ‘Black River’). Черная речка formed in Kirov in 2013 and emerged from the ashes of the garage punk band Debauch.

Since 2021, the band has fully relocated to St. Petersburg, where they are in the process of recording a new album, slated for release in 2022 on Artoffact Records. In the meantime, the band’s entire back catalogue, a collection of 7 EP-length recordings, is now available digitally.

Their discography:

Сторона А (2014)

Сторона Б (2014)

Праздник (2015)

Часть 2: Свои (2016)

Часть 1: Чужие ‎(2016)

В Этом Северном, Снежном, Холодном Краю ‎(2018)

О (Sierpien Records – 2019)

Below is the band’s most recent output.