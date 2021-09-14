Czech gothic rock act Cathedral In Flames launch album ‘Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep’

Czech gothic rock act Cathedral In Flames have an album out, “Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep”. “Hang Me High, Bury Me Deep” is available worldwide on CD and via all digital platforms. A special vinyl version in a 3D gatefold package will be released soon.

For this album Phil Lee Fall and Ambra Von Bernstein also worked with samples and guitar parts by Billac DeVille, Mr Theorodick and Gatsby, who – in addition to the obligatory bass guitar – also recorded a substantial part of the guitars and keyboards. Pianist Antonio Koczwara was also invited to record the demanding keyboard parts.

Via the 9 tracks on this album you can hear that the Prague based act were clearly influenced by the likes of Sisters Of Mercy and Fields Of The Nephilim both in terms of sound and musical ideas. You can check out “Blacktrain” below.

And the full 9-track album is available right below.

<a href="https://cathedralinflamesprague.bandcamp.com/album/hang-me-high-bury-me-deep-album">Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep (album) by Cathedral In Flames</a>