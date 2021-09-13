Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush release new single / video ‘Swoon’

(Photo by Maria Nemm) Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush have just released “Swoon”, the 2nd single and music video off their upcoming sophomore album “Hush” (their first since their 2018 debut “Aurora”). “Hush” is due out on October 22nd on Church Road Records & Quiet Panic Records.

The video was shot by Jeroen Jullet – a Jerry’s Joint.

The band, centered around Isa Holliday and Jelle Harde Ronsmans, had a rough past few years. While the band toured intensively, they saw the impact of that heavy touring on their private lives, witnessed the departure of two band members and the need to train/work in their replacements. Shortly after, their label Holy Roar Records imploded, leaving the band without a label.

The new album was produced by Slow Crush, Sebastian Omerson and Neil D. Kennedy. Recorded January 2021 at Number Nine Studios, Ghent by Sebastian Omerson and Mattias Hendrikx, overdubs were added in February 2021 at Larsson Studio, Gelrode by Jelle Harde and Jens Larsson. The whole was mixed March 2021 at the Ranch Production House, Southampton by Neil D. Kennedy and mastered in April 2021 at Sterling Sound, Nashville by Ryan Smith.

Slow Crush is Isa Holliday (vocals & bass), Jelle Harde Ronsmans (guitar), Jeroen Jullet (guitar) and Frederik Meeuwis (drums).